Henry L. Hurst III
1975 - 2020
Hurst, Henry L. III LANSINGBURGH Henry L. Hurst III, 44, passed away on September 16, 2020, at Samaritan Hospital in Troy. Born on December 30, 1975, in Albany, he was the son of Leonora Shackelford-Hurst and the late Henry L. Hurst Jr. A graduate of Shaker High School, he worked for the Addiction Care Century of Albany (ACCA) for 12 years. The love Henry had for bowling showed, as he bowled several 300 games, along with a couple of 800 series, receiving rings for them. Henry bowled with Rensselaer County Men Del Lanes semi classic Friday night Misfits and several tournaments around the Capital District and out of state. Henry was a proud member of the Albany Senate, an affiliate of the National Bowling Organization. Henry loved spending time with his family, friends, traveling cooking and all sports. He is survived by his loving fiancee Mandy Fitch; mother Leonora Shackelford-Hurst; sister Honor L. Hurst, nephew Laon Sage Hurst; niece Laona S. Hurst; beloved aunt and uncle Harriet and Barry Trotman in Connecticut; mother-in-law Marsha Fitch McConell in Florida; sister-in-law Lacey Fitch; his devoted best friends, Garrett Wilcox and Carmen Perrotti, along with many loving relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his father Henry L. Hurst Jr.; and sister Hope L. Hurst. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate Henry's life in a memorial service on Saturday, October 10, at 2 p.m. in the Wilborn Temple Church, 121 Jay St., Albany (please enter using the Lancaster Street entrance). To leave a message for Henry's family, or view other helpful services, please visit McVeighFuneralHome.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 4, 2020.
