Fastert, Henry M. RAVENA Henry Michael Fastert, 63, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020. He was born on July 23, 1956, son of the late Henry T. and Lorraine (Kristan) Fastert. Henry was a car hauler for M & G Convoy for many years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and riding his motorcycle. He was a member of the Kinderhook Elks Lodge #2530 and the Panther Mountain Hunting Club. Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Sandra Smith Fastert; son, Michael (Kirsten) Fastert; his beloved granddaughter, Peyton Ella Fastert; sisters, Patricia (Conrad) Hartmann and Donna Fastert; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. A gathering of family and friends will be held at the Coeymans Firehouse on Sunday, February 23, from 2 to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions in memory of Henry to the Northeastern Kidney Foundation, 22 Colvin Ave., Albany, NY 12206.

Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 20, 2020
