Valli, Henry M. CONCORD, N.C. Henry M. Valli, 94, passed away at his home on February 21, 2019. He was born in Castleton-on-Hudson, N.Y. on January 9, 1925 to Augusto and Emilia Valli. He left Castleton Union School and joined the US Navy where he was assigned to the US Naval Armed Guard and was a gunner on merchant vessels which delivered ammunition and supplies to our armed forces. His service included active combat in multiple theaters of conflict during World War II. In 1943, at Annaba, (Bone) Algiers, Africa, his ship sustained severe damage from Stuka dive bomber attacks and in March 1945 his ship was sunk at Okinawa by a Kamikaze torpedo bomber. Upon discharge from the Navy, he attended Veteran's Vocational School in Troy, N.Y. for two years; the school is now known as Hudson Valley Community College. He received a diploma in machine design and, while working, continued his education taking night classes at assorted colleges to obtain the equivalent of a degree in mechanical engineering. His work career started with the U.S. Government at the Watervliet Arsenal. He then worked as a consultant for All State Engineering Company, IBM and other companies. His career achievements include design of jet turbines, cooling systems for nuclear reactors and development of a manufacturing process for the prototype of today's micro-processing computer chips. He worked for many years as an independent consultant to IBM and eventually accepted their terms of employment. He retired from IBM in 1990, after 15 years as a staff engineer. He is predeceased by Helen, his wife of 59 years; and three siblings, Mary LaBrie, Michael Valli and John Valli. He is survived by his sister Helen Golden of Bristol, Conn.; sister-in-law, Marion Valli of Castleton-on-on-Hudson, N.Y.; brother-in-law Ronald LaBrie of Kalamazoo, Mich.; and two sons, Andrew and Matthew. He has nine grandchildren. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. James the Greater Catholic Church in Concord, N.C. on February 25 at 11 a.m. Visitation will be the hour immediately preceding the Mass at the Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081. Condolences may be sent to wilkinsonfuneralhome.com. Wilkinson Funeral Home is assisting the Valli family.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 24, 2019