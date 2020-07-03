Gonzalez, Henry R. ALBANY Henry R. Gonzalez, 68, passed away peacefully on June 29, 2020. Henry was born on February 10, 1952, the son of the late Harry and Maria (Rodriguez) Gonzalez. Henry graduated from LaSalle High School in New York and went on to the University of Albany where he earned both his bachelor's and master's degrees. Henry was an affirmative action director for N.Y.S. O.A.S.A.S. where he was a dedicated advocate for employees' rights and equitable practices and passionate about promoting diversity in the workplace. Henry was an honored member of the Affirmative Action Advisory Council where he was especially proud of his involvement with the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day march and celebration. Henry was a devoted husband and father who loved spending time with his family camping, vacationing and enjoying festivities with friends. He and his daughter, Niki, particularly liked to go fishing and motorcycle riding together. Henry loved all kinds of music and he and his wife attended several concerts over their 44 plus years together- their favorites being Santana and the Grateful Dead. He was an alumnus of the Albany State men's lacrosse team and an avid lacrosse fan. In 2007, he and Betty turned his love for the UA Men's Lacrosse team into an adventure by traveling to every game they played up and down the east coast. Henry is survived by his beloved wife, Elizabeth (Ontkush) Gonzalez; sister, Janet Scotto; nephew, Michael Gonzalez and a large extended family of cousins, nieces, nephews and other beloved friends and relatives. Henry was predeceased by his daughter Niki. Calling hours will be held on Monday, July 6, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie. A service will begin at 12 p.m. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery. Gathering size, within our chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lupus Foundation or a charity of your choosing. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit NewComerAlbany.com