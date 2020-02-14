|
Propst, Henry R. BURNT HILLS Henry R. Propst, age 74 of Burnt Hills, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Saratoga Hospital. Henry was born on September 25, 1945, in Astoria, N.Y., the son of the late Henry and Joan (Becker) Propst. Henry was a graduate of Arch Bishop Molloy High School and later earned his bachelor's degree from SUNY Maritime, and master's degrees from SUNY Buffalo and R.P.I. He spent time in the maritime industry and was a commissioned officer in the U.S. Navy. He was then employed by General Electric first at KAPL and then continued his successful career at Power Systems until his retirement. He was a passionate railroad enthusiast and model railroader. He was a member of numerous organizations that supported these activities. During his 30 years as a member of the Burnt Hills Community he volunteered at the Ballston Lake Emergency Squad from 1995 to 2014. He was an E.M.T. / critical care provider and responded to over 1500 calls. He was also president of the squad from 2001 to 2014 and served on the Board of Directors. Henry was a great mentor and educator during his time at the squad. He leaves behind many friends who will miss him dearly. Henry was predeceased by his beloved wife Marilyn; and his brother Donald Propst. Henry is survived by his sister, Laura Baciuska and niece Meghan; brother, Raymond Propst and his wife Susan along with nephews, Raymond and Michael and niece Jennifer. He is also survived by Marilyn's extended family. A Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Donations in his name may be made to the . Visit townleywheelerfh.com to view Henry's Book of Memories.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 14, 2020