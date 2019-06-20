Mormile, Henry T. Jr. RAVENA Henry "Hank" Thomas Mormile Jr. of Ravena passed away peacefully after a long illness on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Albany Medical Center Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was 87. Born on September 23, 1931, in Coeymans, he was the son of the late Ida Mastropietro and Henry T. Mormile Sr. He attended Coeymans High School and left high school to help care for his family. He joined the U.S. Navy in October 1950 and fought in the Korean War. After returning home from war, he worked for Hank Graves (alongside his father) on construction and began his own business as a master carpenter in 1960. Many people in the community were privileged to live in a home or addition Hank constructed throughout his years as a master carpenter. Hank was an active member of the community. He was a president of Hudson Valley Little League and brought Miss Softball into our community; was a Boy Scout leader and later became commissioner; was a life member of the VFW Post #959, the Greater Ravena Lions' Club and a member of the Ravena Grange. He was also a town assessor during the 1970s and then was the Town of Coeymans building inspector. He continued for many years on the Board of Assessment Review. Hank was a communicant of the Church of Saint Patrick his entire life and served on the Parish Council as a eucharistic minister, member of the Finance Committee, Building Committee, and counter. Hank was an avid bowler and loved to golf and was the president of two senior leagues, Sunny Hill and Thunderheart. Hank met the love of his life Janice Albright in 1955 at the Beck's Roller Rink and they were married on July 1, 1956. He and his bride spent almost 63 years together. Hank's other love were his children and grandchildren. He is survived by his five children, Margaret (Scott) Meyer, Loraine (Chip) Bolen, Susan (Chris) Mielke, Judy (Brian) Zdgiebloski and Henry (Michelle Ewert) Mormile; and his seven grandchildren, Zach (Caitlyn) Bolen, James and Gabrielle Bolen, Audrey Mielke, Christopher and Stephen Roberts and Wyatt Mormile. He most loved helping his children with any project that needed his expertise. Hank is also survived by his two sisters, Clara Altimari and Rose Anatriello and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Vi Libertucci; and brother, Frank Mormile. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, June 22, at 1 p.m. in The Church of Saint Patrick, Ravena with interment following in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Coeymans. Relatives and friends may call at the Babcock Funeral Home on Friday, June 21, from 3-7 p.m. Those who wish to make donations in Hank's memory may donate to The Church of Saint Patrick, 21 Main St., Ravena, NY, 12143 or the Greater Ravena Area Lions' Club, c/o Bruce Stott, 9 Stott Dr., Ravena, NY, 12143.
Published in Albany Times Union on June 20, 2019