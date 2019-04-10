Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henry Thomas Maddalone. View Sign

Maddalone, Henry Thomas GLENVILLE Henry Thomas Maddalone, 77 of Glenville, N.Y., passed away on April 9, 2019, at home after a short illness surrounded by his large family and listening to his favorite music including Andrea Bocelli, Dean Martin, and Frank Sinatra singing one of his favorites "My Way". Born in Brooklyn, N.Y. on June 17, 1941, Henry was the son of the late Thomas and Ethel Maddalone. Henry "Hank" was the youngest of four and attended Park Ridge High School in Park Ridge, N.J. where he played football, baseball and enjoyed singing in his band and performing in school musicals. Hank went on to graduate from West Virginia Wesleyan in Buckhannon, W.Va. majoring in History. While at school, he was president of the Hyma Glee Club, a member of the Newman Club and played on the football team. He was the first in his family to graduate from college, an accomplishment he was very proud of. He was first employed as a history teacher at Franklin Schools and coached football. Hank married his first love, Joyce of Montvale, N.J. They first began their family in Park Ridge then in Ramsey, N.J. with their first five children. Hank enjoyed working with his hands and decided to begin his entrepreneurial career by starting H.T. Construction which specialized in remodeling. In 1972, he moved his family to Glenville, N.Y. to expand his company. He started by finding a piece of land, pitching a tent with his oldest son and building the family home where he and Joyce had nine more children and resided until his death. After completing their home, he focused on building homes, apartments and nursing homes in the local area as well projects in Bergan County, New Jersey; Laurel, Md., and Washington D.C. While he was building his company, he opened Scotia Kitchens on Mohawk Avenue where many of his children worked as youths. He was a parishioner and Eucharistic Minister of Immaculate Conception for 47 years as well as a member of the Knights of Columbus. He also devoted his time coaching his children in sports such as YMCA football, basketball and East Glenville baseball. Hank's businesses ended in 1980 when the pressures of supporting a large family led him to take a management consulting position for the next 28 years with Crouse, NES, and Day & Zimmerman. He began working on nuclear power and fossil maintenance projects in Plymouth, Mass.; Groton, Conn.; Bath, Maine; Buckhannon, N.Y.; Oswego, N.Y.; Salem, N.J.; Calvert Cliffs, Md.; Delta, Md.; Baltimore, Md.; Vernon, Vt.; Pottstown, Pa.; Clinton, Ill.; Bay City, Texas, and Omaha, Neb. During this period, he commuted home on the weekends and stayed fiercely dedicated to his family, helping finance all 13 children's catholic education at St. Joseph's, St. Paul's, Notre Dame - Bishop Gibbons School as well as various colleges. In 2008, Hank was able to return to Schenectady County full time, taking a position with Maddalone & Associates as a senior project manager helping his son Christopher build a successful property management business. Hank semi-retired in 2015, joining his other sons, Guy, Todd and Michael at GTM Payroll Services as vice president of Courier Services, where he delivered payrolls to many of the company's VIP clients with a friendly smile. Also, in semi-retirement he was a board member of Mother Teresa Academy and co-founded the Glenville Veteran's Memorial with his wife Joyce. As a student of history Hank loved to travel domestically and abroad with lifelong friends and family. One of his favorite memories was being at the Vatican for the habemus papam of Pope Benedict. At the end of the day, Hank had five passions, God, family, love of country, food and music. Those passions were shown by spending time with grandchildren, singing at family gatherings, cooking Sunday dinners and relishing in his family's accomplishments. Hank is survived by his wife Joyce Maddalone of 57 years; his 13 children, Theresa (David) Ristau of Broadalbin, N.Y., Guy (Diane) Maddalone of Clifton Park, N.Y., Debra Kenyon of Glenville, N.Y., Drew (Jennifer) Maddalone of Harvard, Mass., Christopher (Lucia) Maddalone of Glenville, N.Y., Todd (Angelique) Maddalone of West Sand Lake, N.Y., Gregory (Sarah) Maddalone of Baltimore, Md., Cathryn (Justin) Drexler of Corpus Christi, Texas, Matthew (Fonda) Maddalone of Charlotte, N.C., Michael (Raeann) Maddalone of Niskayuna, N.Y., James (Megan) Maddalone of Corpus Christi, Texas, Jessica (Leonel) Segura of Glenville, N.Y. and finally Melissa (Benito) Ponce of Glenville, N.Y. as well as his cherished brother-in-law John Thomas of Park Ridge, N.J.; four nephews and two nieces. He also leaves 42 cherished grandchildren, Anthony, Nicollo, Michael, Elise, Jeffrey, Kristin, Justin, Jonathan, Ryan, Camden, Gavin, Cole, Victoria, Julianna, Zachary, Isabella, Sophia, Olivia, Thomas, Ella, Shawn, Angelica, Cheyanne, Jasmine, Oliver, Dacoda, Meadow, Trinity, Penelope, Kyla, Alana, Catalina, Michaelah, Giavanna, Valentina, Giuseppina, Rocco, Mario, Lorenzo, Gianluca, Giana, Antonio as well as four great-grandchildren, Mia, Jackson, Sawyer and Charlotte. In addition, his loyal canine companion Lucky. Hank was predeceased by his daughter Donna Marie; and his sisters Pauline Bressette, Joy Thomas and May Scales. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Church of Immaculate Conception, 400 Saratoga Rd. on Saturday, April 13, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend calling hours, Friday 3 to 7 p.m. at Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Rd. Interment at St. Anthony's Cemetery, Glenville. Memorials may be made to the Mother Teresa Cancer Awareness fund at https://mtcaf.org or to the American Liver Foundation https://liverfoundation.org (non-alcoholic fatty liver disease).

