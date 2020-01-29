Friedel, Henry "Hank" W. Jr. SOLOMONS, Md. Henry "Hank" W. Friedel, Jr., 88 of Solomons, Md., suddenly passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Calvert Memorial Hospital in southern Maryland. He was the son of Henry W. Friedel Sr. and Evelyn "Eva" (Garrahan) Friedel. He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Joan A. (Gildea) Friedel; daughter Sue (Chuck) Muller; granddaughters, Kristie (Corey) Stilton, Stephanie Muller, and Kimberly Muller; and two great-grandchildren, Eva Kate and Jackson Lane Stilton. Henry was preceded in death by his two sisters, Doris Friedel Bradley (Daniel) and Carol Friedel Boyd (Bill). Henry was born on July 27, 1931, in Cohoes. Henry graduated from Cohoes High School in 1949. He earned a fleet appointment to the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis and graduated on June 1, 1956. Nine days later, he married the love of his life, Joan. In 1959 they welcomed their daughter Sue. After completing his service, they settled in Glenn Dale, Md. He spent the majority of his career working as a steel industry administrator. He was an honored and recognized mason for 65 years belonging to the Evening Star #75 in Latham. A memorial service is planned for early spring to celebrate the wonderful life he had.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 29, 2020