Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henry W. "Hank" Friedel Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Friedel, Henry "Hank" W. Jr. SOLOMONS, Md. Henry "Hank" W. Friedel, Jr., 88 of Solomons, Md., suddenly passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Calvert Memorial Hospital in southern Maryland. He was the son of Henry W. Friedel Sr. and Evelyn "Eva" (Garrahan) Friedel. He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Joan A. (Gildea) Friedel; daughter Sue (Chuck) Muller; granddaughters, Kristie (Corey) Stilton, Stephanie Muller, and Kimberly Muller; and two great-grandchildren, Eva Kate and Jackson Lane Stilton. Henry was preceded in death by his two sisters, Doris Friedel Bradley (Daniel) and Carol Friedel Boyd (Bill). Henry was born on July 27, 1931, in Cohoes. Henry graduated from Cohoes High School in 1949. He earned a fleet appointment to the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis and graduated on June 1, 1956. Nine days later, he married the love of his life, Joan. In 1959 they welcomed their daughter Sue. After completing his service, they settled in Glenn Dale, Md. He spent the majority of his career working as a steel industry administrator. He was an honored and recognized mason for 65 years belonging to the Evening Star #75 in Latham. A memorial service is planned for early spring to celebrate the wonderful life he had.







Friedel, Henry "Hank" W. Jr. SOLOMONS, Md. Henry "Hank" W. Friedel, Jr., 88 of Solomons, Md., suddenly passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Calvert Memorial Hospital in southern Maryland. He was the son of Henry W. Friedel Sr. and Evelyn "Eva" (Garrahan) Friedel. He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Joan A. (Gildea) Friedel; daughter Sue (Chuck) Muller; granddaughters, Kristie (Corey) Stilton, Stephanie Muller, and Kimberly Muller; and two great-grandchildren, Eva Kate and Jackson Lane Stilton. Henry was preceded in death by his two sisters, Doris Friedel Bradley (Daniel) and Carol Friedel Boyd (Bill). Henry was born on July 27, 1931, in Cohoes. Henry graduated from Cohoes High School in 1949. He earned a fleet appointment to the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis and graduated on June 1, 1956. Nine days later, he married the love of his life, Joan. In 1959 they welcomed their daughter Sue. After completing his service, they settled in Glenn Dale, Md. He spent the majority of his career working as a steel industry administrator. He was an honored and recognized mason for 65 years belonging to the Evening Star #75 in Latham. A memorial service is planned for early spring to celebrate the wonderful life he had. Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close