Service Information Cannon Funeral Home 2020 Central Ave. Albany , NY 12505 (518)-869-1005 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Cannon Funeral Home 2020 Central Ave. Albany , NY 12505 Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 AM Christ the King Church Sumter Avenue Guilderland , NY

Wagoner, Henry ALBANY Henry "Hank" A. Wagoner, 73 of Albany, passed away on Christmas Day, December 25, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital. He was born in Albany and was the son of the late Fred V. and Mary Agnes Sullivan Wagoner. Hank served in the U.S. Army from 1966-1968. He worked for the Office of Mental Health for over 40 years. Hank was actively involved with CSEA as a union representative and chapter president. He participated in the Cornell Labor Studies Program and was a longtime advocate for Capitol Milestones Childcare. Hank was a member of the Tri-County Council Vietnam Vets, the Joseph E. Zaloga American Legion Post 1520, and a lifetime member of the Polish American Citizens Club. He was a dedicated volunteer and longtime fundraiser for . Hank is survived by his siblings, Sarah (Sallie) Cavanaugh (late George), John Wagoner (late Ginny), David (Lou Ann) Wagoner, Linda Dwyer (late Al), Thomas Wagoner, Carl Peryea, Deborah Wagoner (Robert) Howanksy, Joseph (Jan) Dugan, Donald (Dawn) Dugan and the late Fred, Stephen and Charles Wagoner, and Kathryn Bennett; his longtime partner, Mary Ann Davis; his sister-in-law Gina Wagoner; and his estranged wife Katherine Wagoner. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Hank's family on Monday from 4 - 8 p.m. at the Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. The parish family of Christ the King Church will gather at 4:30 p.m. for a service of prayer and remembrance. All are welcome. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. in Christ the King Church, Sumter Avenue, Guilderland. Interment will follow in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery. In keeping with Hank's devotion and many years of volunteering, please consider memorial contributions to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142. To leave a message of condolence for the family or to order flowers, visit











