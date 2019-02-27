Miller, Herbert A. Sr. WESTERLO Herbert A. Miller Sr. passed away on February 25, 2019, at home surrounded by his family. Born on February 16, 1935, he was the son of the late Henry and Marie Miller. "Cook" was an avid hunter and fisherman. He also loved to ride his motorcycles. He joined the Navy as a Seabee during the Korean War where he served honorably. He worked as a truck driver for Lane Construction as a member of the Teamsters Local 294 until he retired. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Nicoline Miller; sons, Herbert (Karen) Miller, and Robert (Nicki Fettuccia); sister, Joan (Craig West) Titus; eight grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie on Friday, March 1, from 5 to 7 p.m. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Community Hospice for the excellent care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Community Hospice, 310 South Manning Blvd, Albany, NY, 12208 or the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123. To express condolences, please visit NewComerAlbany.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Herbert A. Miller Sr..
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 27, 2019