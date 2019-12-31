Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Herbert E. Broestler II. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Broestler, Herbert E. II STILLWATER Herbert E. Broestler II of Stillwater, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at home with his family by his side. He was 84. Born to Herbert and Olive Broestler in June of 1935 in Bronx, N.Y. Herb met his wife in Munich, Germany while stationed in the Army. Herb married his beautiful bride Hildegard in June 1957 in Munich. He is survived by his wife; son Herb Broestler and his wife Karen of Easton, N.Y.; and a daughter Dayna Broestler of Royal Palm Beach, Fla.; along with two cherished grandchildren, Christina and Corey Broestler of Easton; a sister Olive; and brother Bill; along with many nieces and nephews. His brothers Bobby, Tommy and Ken are predeceased. Herb was an enthusiastic bird dog hunter with his very special companion near and dear to his heart Leah which was a Lewellan bird dog. He was a member of the Capital District Bird Dog Club. He also had a passion for restoring and driving British cars including a Triumph and a MGB. He was a member of the Triumph Club along with being involved with other associations as well. Upon his retirement in 1998 form the N.Y.S. Dept of Labor, Agricultural Division, Herb and Hilde moved to Stillwater where they have enjoyed retirement and family. Many thanks to Pastor Clyde McCaskill of Hoosic Valley Community Church for spending time and fellowship with the family. Services for Herb will be at a later date at the Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, with military honors. Memorial contributions may be made to the Veteran's, or the DEC Youth Camps in memory of Herb Broestler, II. Online remembrances may be made at











Broestler, Herbert E. II STILLWATER Herbert E. Broestler II of Stillwater, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at home with his family by his side. He was 84. Born to Herbert and Olive Broestler in June of 1935 in Bronx, N.Y. Herb met his wife in Munich, Germany while stationed in the Army. Herb married his beautiful bride Hildegard in June 1957 in Munich. He is survived by his wife; son Herb Broestler and his wife Karen of Easton, N.Y.; and a daughter Dayna Broestler of Royal Palm Beach, Fla.; along with two cherished grandchildren, Christina and Corey Broestler of Easton; a sister Olive; and brother Bill; along with many nieces and nephews. His brothers Bobby, Tommy and Ken are predeceased. Herb was an enthusiastic bird dog hunter with his very special companion near and dear to his heart Leah which was a Lewellan bird dog. He was a member of the Capital District Bird Dog Club. He also had a passion for restoring and driving British cars including a Triumph and a MGB. He was a member of the Triumph Club along with being involved with other associations as well. Upon his retirement in 1998 form the N.Y.S. Dept of Labor, Agricultural Division, Herb and Hilde moved to Stillwater where they have enjoyed retirement and family. Many thanks to Pastor Clyde McCaskill of Hoosic Valley Community Church for spending time and fellowship with the family. Services for Herb will be at a later date at the Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, with military honors. Memorial contributions may be made to the Veteran's, or the DEC Youth Camps in memory of Herb Broestler, II. Online remembrances may be made at www.chasesmithfamily.com Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.