Broestler, Herbert E. II STILLWATER Herbert E. Broestler II of Stillwater, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at home with his family by his side. He was 84. Born to Herbert and Olive Broestler in June of 1935 in Bronx, N.Y. Herb met his wife in Munich, Germany while stationed in the Army. Herb married his beautiful bride Hildegard in June 1957 in Munich. He is survived by his wife; son Herb Broestler and his wife Karen of Easton, N.Y.; and a daughter Dayna Broestler of Royal Palm Beach, Fla.; along with two cherished grandchildren, Christina and Corey Broestler of Easton; a sister Olive; and brother Bill; along with many nieces and nephews. His brothers Bobby, Tommy and Ken are predeceased. Herb was an enthusiastic bird dog hunter with his very special companion near and dear to his heart Leah which was a Lewellan bird dog. He was a member of the Capital District Bird Dog Club. He also had a passion for restoring and driving British cars including a Triumph and a MGB. He was a member of the Triumph Club along with being involved with other associations as well. Upon his retirement in 1998 form the N.Y.S. Dept of Labor, Agricultural Division, Herb and Hilde moved to Stillwater where they have enjoyed retirement and family. Many thanks to Pastor Clyde McCaskill of Hoosic Valley Community Church for spending time and fellowship with the family. Services for Herb will be at a later date at the Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, with military honors. Memorial contributions may be made to the Veteran's, or the DEC Youth Camps in memory of Herb Broestler, II. Online remembrances may be made at www.chasesmithfamily.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 31, 2019