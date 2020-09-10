Doig, Herbert Elliot REXFORD Herbert Elliot Doig, age 86, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020, at Schuyler Ridge Residential Health Center in Clifton Park. He was born in Ithaca on June 24, 1934, to the late Russell I. and Francis (Ritter) Doig. Herbert attended Trumansburg Central Schools and went on to attend Cornell University where he studied natural resources. As a lifelong learner, Herbert also earned his master's degree from Cornell University in 2018, at the age of 84. Herbert was passionate about the environment and conservation and devoted his life to these causes. He spent his entire 40-year career with the N.Y.S. Department of Environmental Conservation, beginning as a wildlife biologist in Olean, N.Y. Herbert excelled professionally, finishing his career as the deputy commissioner for Natural Resources. During his tenure, Herbert was instrumental in creating and implementing the Return a Gift to Wildlife Program. This program established a direct line to accept donations to help boost the DEC's fish and wildlife conservation efforts. His devotion was recognized when he was awarded N.Y.S. Conservationist of the Year and The Seth Gordon Award from the International Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies. Outside of his work, he enjoyed traveling, hunting, fishing, golf, ballroom dancing and spending time with his family and friends. Herbert is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Susan Eleanor Doig; his wonderful children, Julie L. (Jeffrey) Doig-McPeek, Geoffrey (Jim Cullen) Doig-Marx, Amy S. (Thomas) Doig-Cullen, Scott R. (Jennifer Patrick) Doig and James C. (Anny Vershary) Doig; his dear sister Linda Margaret (the late Frederick) Caliel; and his adoring grandchildren, Brenna, Shannon and Kiley, Ryan, Meghan and Kevin, Addeline and Emalynn, and Junia, Mackenzie, Garrett and Brodie; as well as several grand-fur babies. Herbert was predeceased by his brother, Russell R. (the late Arlene) Doig. Relatives and friends are invited to call on September 25, from 5 - 7 p.m. at Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home's Unity Station, 21 Midline Rd., Ballston Lake. Here, guests will be able to share their condolences through a live video feed connected to the family inside while staying in the safety of their vehicle as they pass through. There will be a private memorial service on Saturday, September 26. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Return a Gift to Wildlife, Division of Fish and Wildlife, 625 Broadway, Albany, NY, 12233-4751, or the Wounded Warrior Project
