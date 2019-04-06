Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Herbert Fritz. View Sign

Fritz, Herbert RENSSELAER Herbert Martin Fritz passed away peacefully on April 4, 2019, with his family by his side. Lifelong resident of Albany, Herbert was a member of the Ironworkers' Local Union #12 for over 60 years, retiring in 1994. Herbert was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed camping, the outdoors and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He spent winters in Florida and summers in New York. He was the beloved husband of Mary Lou Fritz and widower of the late Edna C. Fritz. He was predeceased by his parents, Nellie and Armond Perry. Herbert is survived by his eight loving children, Patricia Jabonaski (Daniel), Kathleen Patentreger, Nancy Stenglein (Conrad), Daniel Fritz (Patti), James Fritz (Barb), Sandra Ciani (Frank), Robert Fritz (Linda) and Mary LeClair (Tim). Herbert is also survived by 16 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and several cousins, nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the activities department at the Saratoga Center for Rehab & Skilled Nursing Care 149 Ballston Ave, Ballston Spa, New York 12020, or Community Hospice of Saratoga, 310 South Manning Blvd, Albany NY 12208. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Herbert's family on Sunday, April 7, from 3 to 6 p.m. in the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen Street, Albany. Funeral services Monday, April 8, at 8:15 a.m. from the McVeigh Funeral Home, thence to the Church of St. Clare, Colonie at 9 a.m. where his funeral Mass will be celebrated. The Rite of Interment will immediately follow the Mass at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Colonie. To leave the family a message on their guestbook, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit







208 North Allen Street

Albany , NY 12206

