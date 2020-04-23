Henkin, Herbert NORTH GREENBUSH Herbert Henkin, age 96, died at Samaritan Hospital of Troy on April 16, 2020. Born on September 27, 1923, in New York City to Morris and Rose (Schwartz), he grew up in Coney Island. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Lena; his daughter Deborah of Brooklyn; son George (Norene) of Wynantskill; daughter Judith of Marshfield, Vt.; son Daniel (Sachiko) of Larchmont; and grandchildren, Ryland, Elizabeth, and Evelyn. In 1943, Herbert enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in the European theater of World War II as a member of the 66th Infantry and Signal Corps. until 1946, participating in the D-Day Invasion by sending false messages to confuse the enemy. After his service, he graduated from City College with a degree in civil engineering. He lived in Albany for the past 70 years and worked at the N.Y.S. Departments of Health and Transportation for over 35 years. Always known for his brilliant mind, Herb regularly excelled on civil service exams and his mind stayed sharp to the end. He was an important bridge designer and expert on sign structure for New York State. After retirement, he enjoyed weekly lunches with his fellow retired engineers. Herbert was a member of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the Jewish War Veterans where he was the commander of Post 105. He was buried in the Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 23, 2020