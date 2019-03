Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Herbert L. Goss. View Sign

Goss, Herbert L. COLONIE Herbert L. Goss, 90 of Winners Circle, died on February 10, 2019, after a long illness. He was a kind and considerate man; a devoted husband, father, and grandfather; and a life-long friend to his childhood pals. Herb was born and grew up in Pennsylvania, where he attended school and was an active member of the Presbyterian Church. He graduated from Muhlenberg College with a B.A. in business administration, then served in the U.S. Army in Germany until honorably discharged. His business career began at American Chain and Cable Co. and continued at Black and Decker for many years. He was an excellent salesman. During retirement, he and his wife of 63 years, Mary N. Goss, spent winters in Florida. His favorite pastime was dancing to Swing era music. Herb was a person who liked people, and people liked him. He had a great sense of humor and lived life with a positive attitude. He is survived by his beloved family; his wife, Mary; his son, David H. Goss and wife, Margaret; and his wonderful grandchildren with whom he enjoyed spending as much time as possible. A private funeral service was held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions in Herb's name may be made to: Colonie Senior Service Centers, Inc., 6 Winners Circle, Colonie, NY, 12205.



