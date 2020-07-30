Milstein, Herbert S. DELRAY BEACH, Fla. Herbert S. Milstein, 88, passed away on July 28, 2020, at Delray Medical Center in Delray Beach, Fla. He was the widower of Marilyn Milstein; They shared 66 years of marriage together. Born in Albany, he was the son of Joseph and Ida Milstein. He graduated from Albany Academy and upon graduation, served as a second lieutenant in the National Guard and subsequently a first lieutenant in the Army Reserves. Later, he became a business owner, most known for his carpet business in Suitland, Md. called Crazy Herbie's. He made many friends during his volunteer years for Angel Flight, Safe Haven and became an ombudsman for Palm Beach County Consumer Affairs. Herb was also a lifetime member of the Masons. Herb leaves behind his children, Kathe Milstein of Delray Beach, and Sherry Milstein of Olney, Md.; his granddaughter, Jennifer Trasport; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, July 31, in the Eternal Gardens Cemetery in Boynton Beach, Fla. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com