Williams, Herbert Jr. COEYMANS HOLLOW Herbert Williams Jr., 77, passed away peacefully at home on July 3, 2020, with his loving family by his side. He was the son of the late Herbert Sr. and Harriet Williams. Herb was a 1960 graduate of Shaker High School. In 1998 he retired from the Town of New Baltimore Highway Department. He was a member of the Coeymans Hollow Fire Department. He loved hunting and camping with his family. Survivors include his loving wife, Rose Legg Williams; son, Herbert (Jill) Williams III; grandchildren, DJ Hoffman, Shelby Gill, Nicholas Williams, Shane and Riley Hempstead; brothers, Eugene (Pat) and David (Linda) Williams; and many nieces and nephews. Herbert was predeceased by his sister Henrietta Dauost; and brother Bernard Williams. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date to be announced. Contributions in memory of Herbert may be made to the Coeymans Hollow Volunteer Fire Corp., P.O. Box 147, Coeymans Hollow, NY, 12046 or Senior Projects of Ravena, 9 Bruno Blvd., Ravena, NY, 12143.