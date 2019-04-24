Rapp, Herman A. Jr. GUILDERLAND Herman A. Rapp Jr., 85 of Guilderland, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 20, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. The son of the late Rita and Herman Rapp, he was born in Mt. Vernon, N.Y. After receiving his master's degree from New York University and serving in the U.S. Army, he went on to own and operate several businesses, the most recent of which was a baked goods distributorship. He is survived by his wife and best friend, Patricia Fowler Rapp; his children, Cindy Brandel (Bob), Pegi Rapp, and Chris Rapp. He is also survived by his sister, Marlene Bisceglia (Bill) as well as nine grandchildren. An avid boater and lifelong N.Y. Giants fan, Herm and Pat enjoyed many summers on their boat on Lake George and traveled to Giants Stadium to see every home game. He also loved to connect with his friends and family often to share his knowledge and online discoveries. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, April 28, from 10-11 a.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to the Cardiac Rehab program at The Foundation for Ellis Medicine, 1101 Nott St., Schenectady, NY, 12308.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 24, 2019