Haupt, Herta Hilda Keller DELMAR Herta Hilda Keller Haupt, 101, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 3, 2019. Herta was the daughter of the late Rudolf and Elise Keller. Herta was the devoted wife of the late J. Fred Haupt. They were married 69 years. Herta was born in Germany and immigrated to America with her mother and brother in 1924. In-between raising her children, Herta assisted her husband in his business enterprises. Herta also was active in her community. She volunteered at the V.A. Hospital in Albany to help returning veterans integrate back into their daily lives and envision a bright future for themselves. Herta was also an active member at Christ Lutheran Church in Albany where she would often volunteer for many church and community events. Herta is survived by her son, Frederick L. (Ronaele) Haupt; her grandchildren, Christopher (Lynda) Haupt, Jennifer (Todd) Brace, James Haupt, Bradley (Lynn) Beaulieu, and Tara Lee (Rafa) Alcantara; her great-grandchildren, Zachary and Sydney Haupt, Samantha and Sarah Brace, and Gabrielle Beaulieu; and many loving relatives and friends. Herta was predeceased by her daughter, Linda Beaulieu; and her brother, Hugo Keller. The Haupt family wishes special thanks to Sister Robert, and the staff and nurses of 6A of Teresian House Nursing Home for their care and compassion to Herta during her time there. Visitation will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie, on Saturday, June 15, from 10 to 11 a.m. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home at 11 a.m. Interment will follow the service in Memory Gardens, 983 Watervliet Shaker Rd., Albany. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Herta's memory to the Teresian House at https://teresianhouse.org. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on June 13, 2019