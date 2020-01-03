Dr. Hilaire J. Meuwissen

Guest Book
  • "Hilaire was an inspiration to all in Group for many years...."
    - kathy cooke
Service Information
Applebee Funeral Home
403 Kenwood Ave.
Delmar, NY
12054
(518)-439-2715
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Matthew's Church
25 Mountainview St.
Voorheesville, NY
View Map
Meuwissen, Dr. Hilaire J. DELMAR Dr. Hilaire J. Meuwissen, 91, died on January 1, 2020, at his home with his family by his side. Born in Holland on November 22, 1928, he was the son of the late Joseph and Johanna (Godshcalx) Meuwissen. He graduated from Universities of Louvain, Belgium and University of Nymegen, Holland, receiving his bachelor's degree in philosophy in 1951 and received his doctorate from the University of Nymegen in 1957. His extensive professional career included residency in Pathology and Pediatrics at University of British Columbia, Canada; medical fellow specialist and instructor, Dept. of Pediatrics, University of Minnesota Hospitals; director of the Immunological Unit, Birth Defects Institute with the N.Y.S. Dept. of Health; and professor of pediatrics, head of the Division of Pediatric Immunology and Infectious Diseases and clinical professor of pediatrics at Albany Medical College. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Judith M. (Vermeulen) Meuwissen, whom he married on April 15, 1958, in the Netherlands; son, Norman P. Meuwissen of Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; daughter, Brenda Meuwissen Reik of Hamilton, Mont.; granddaughters, Danielle Whitehill of Bellefonte, Pa. and Jacyntha Reik of Hamilton, Mont.; great-grandchildren, Allayna and Killian Whitehill; a large extended family and many friends. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, January 6, in St. Matthew's Church, 25 Mountainview St., Voorheesville. Burial will follow in the Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Matthew's Church or the . applebeefuneralhome.com

Published in Albany Times Union from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
