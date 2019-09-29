Guest Book View Sign Service Information Reilly & Son Funeral Home Inc 1200 Central Ave Colonie , NY 12205 (518)-459-1200 Memorial Mass 1:00 PM Infant of Prague Chapel at Teresian House Send Flowers Obituary









Carey, Sister Hilda ALBANY Religious of the Sacred Heart, Hilda Carey died on September 16, 2019, in Albany. Hilda Carey was born on July 9, 1928, in Portsmouth, N.H. She was the daughter of Graham Carey and Elisabeth Foster Millet Carey of Sunrise Farm in Benson, Vt. Her father was an architect, a philosopher, a dairy farmer, a kind of renaissance man who greatly influenced his youngest child. Her mother belonged to one of the oldest New England families. Hilda was a student in the first class to graduate from Newton College of the Sacred Heart in Newton, Mass., where she received a B.A. in English in 1950. Hilda entered the Society of the Sacred Heart on September 8, 1952, at Kenwood in Albany, and made first vows in 1955. Over the next few years, Sister Carey taught English and served as mistress of studies at the Convent of the Sacred Heart, Kenwood in Albany, and the Convent of the Sacred Heart in New York, 91st Street. In 1960, she taught religion and math at the International School in Tokyo, Japan. The following year, she taught English at the Academy of the Sacred Heart in Bloomfield Hills, Mich. For the next four years, she taught English and was mistress of studies at the Convent of the Sacred Heart in Noroton, Conn. She undertook graduate studies at Manhattanville College, in Purchase, N.Y., earning an M.A. in English in 1960. After probation in Rome, she made her final vows on July 21, 1960, in Rome. Sister Carey taught high school English for eighteen years in various Sacred Heart schools in New York, Connecticut, and Michigan. She had a particular love for Korea and Japan where she also spent many years teaching. Beginning in 1972, she was professor of English at the Sacred Heart College for Women, Chun Cheon and Pucheon, Korea. During these years, she also taught freshman and sophomore English at the University of Maryland, University College, Youngsan Campus, Seoul, Korea. In 1981, Sister Carey returned to New York and worked at Green Hope Services for Women located in East Harlem, where she helped formerly incarcerated women prepare for their G.E.D. In addition to this work, she also taught high school English and served as academic coordinator and guidance counselor at the Convent of the Sacred Heart, 91st Street, in New York City. Over the next four years, Sister Carey taught high school English and theology at Stuart Country Day School in Princeton, N.J., and later at Newton Country Day School in Newton, Mass. In 1986, she began teaching freshman English at Boston College, and continued in the same position until well into her eighties. As her brother, John, wrote: "Sister Carey had a particular love for the poetry of Emily Dickinson. In her teaching, she used novels from all over the world as a way of getting her students to explore the challenges of the human condition. For her, there was never any separation between literature and the deepest and most urgent concerns of our lives; and her students depended on her for guidance that went far beyond their studies. To everyone, she brought the same qualities of loving openness and total honesty." Many years after her school days a former student wrote in an autobiographical paragraph, "I learned from Mother Carey how important it was to know how to give someone your undivided attention. She taught me by giving me hers when I came in to grouse about whatever was bothering me. She closed every book on her desk, called down to tell reception to hold her calls, turned away from her desk and focused only on my problem." That kind of undivided attention was her gift to anyone she met in her long life, wherever she was. An enthusiastic, life-long learner, Sister Carey spent her summers earning graduate credits in language and linguistics, American history, English, and theology. She also embarked on language studies, learning basic Korean with the Peace Corps and at Yonsei University in Seoul, Korea. When Sister Carey applied to the Princeton University Center for Continuing Education, the writer of her letter of recommendation described her as a remarkably gifted educator, one who had "a knack for turning young people on to things intellectual, especially in the literary field." Sister Carey could share her knowledge in a variety of contexts, at the college and university levels in Korea and Japan and with ex-offenders in East Harlem. When asked, she said that her interests had pretty much remained the same throughout her life, love of literature, education, and people. In 2015, when she was no longer able to teach, Sister Carey moved to the Abba Community then, the following year, to Teresian House, both in Albany. It was in those years that the fruit of her contemplative life became most apparent in the occasional profound observations she shared with those who visited her and in the open arms and welcoming smile she offered to everyone who approached her. Ten days after a wonderful visit by her brother John and his family from Ireland, Hilda died peacefully on the morning of September 16. Sister Carey is survived by her stepmother Nancy Carey; by her brother and sister, John Carey and Felicity Sassella; and by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. She will be sadly missed, and gratefully remembered. A memorial Mass for Sister Carey will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Monday, September 30, in the Infant of Prague Chapel of the Teresian House. All are welcome. reillyandson.com Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close