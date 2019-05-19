Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hilda D. Shane. View Sign Service Information Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel Inc 2691 Ny Highway 43 Averill Park , NY 12018 (518)-674-3100 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel Inc 2691 Ny Highway 43 Averill Park , NY 12018 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Shane, Hilda D. AVERILL PARK Hilda D. Shane, 62 of Holser Road, died on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Albany Medical Center Hospital after a time of declining health. Born in Ridgewood, N.J., Hilda was a daughter of the late Ernest and Florence Lehmkuhl Hilling and the wife for 42 years of William C. Shane. Hilda grew up in West Virginia and moved back to New Jersey as a young adult and had resided in Wyckoff, N.J. before moving to Averill Park in 2010. While in New Jersey, Hilda had worked at area nursery and farm stores including Goffle Brook Farm and Nursery in Ridgewood. She had also done secretarial jobs during her working career. Hilda enjoyed gardening, cooking, her pets and being involved in her children's and grandchildren's lives. She loved her family and helping those in need. In addition to her husband, Hilda is survived by her stepchildren, Beth Ann (John Holser) Shane VMD of Averill Park and William R. (Jordan) Shane of Minocqua, Wis. She was the sister of Brian Hilling of Georgia, Alana Meyer, Lynn Cammorato and Phyllis Mc Guire all of New Jersey, Helen Maher of Florida, Tyler Hilling of Utah and the late Ernest and Sandra Hilling. Hilda was the grandmother of Nakota and Wilder Shane; and aunt of many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, May 22, from 4-7 p.m. at the Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel, 2691 NY 43 at Glass Lake, Averill Park. Donations in memory of Hilda D. Shane may be made to , 5 Pine West Plaza, Suite 505 Albany, NY, 12205. Visit







Shane, Hilda D. AVERILL PARK Hilda D. Shane, 62 of Holser Road, died on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Albany Medical Center Hospital after a time of declining health. Born in Ridgewood, N.J., Hilda was a daughter of the late Ernest and Florence Lehmkuhl Hilling and the wife for 42 years of William C. Shane. Hilda grew up in West Virginia and moved back to New Jersey as a young adult and had resided in Wyckoff, N.J. before moving to Averill Park in 2010. While in New Jersey, Hilda had worked at area nursery and farm stores including Goffle Brook Farm and Nursery in Ridgewood. She had also done secretarial jobs during her working career. Hilda enjoyed gardening, cooking, her pets and being involved in her children's and grandchildren's lives. She loved her family and helping those in need. In addition to her husband, Hilda is survived by her stepchildren, Beth Ann (John Holser) Shane VMD of Averill Park and William R. (Jordan) Shane of Minocqua, Wis. She was the sister of Brian Hilling of Georgia, Alana Meyer, Lynn Cammorato and Phyllis Mc Guire all of New Jersey, Helen Maher of Florida, Tyler Hilling of Utah and the late Ernest and Sandra Hilling. Hilda was the grandmother of Nakota and Wilder Shane; and aunt of many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, May 22, from 4-7 p.m. at the Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel, 2691 NY 43 at Glass Lake, Averill Park. Donations in memory of Hilda D. Shane may be made to , 5 Pine West Plaza, Suite 505 Albany, NY, 12205. Visit www.perrykomdat.com for directions and a private guestbook. Published in Albany Times Union on May 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.