Shane, Hilda D. AVERILL PARK Hilda D. Shane, 62 of Holser Road, died on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Albany Medical Center Hospital after a time of declining health. Born in Ridgewood, N.J., Hilda was a daughter of the late Ernest and Florence Lehmkuhl Hilling and the wife for 42 years of William C. Shane. Hilda grew up in West Virginia and moved back to New Jersey as a young adult and had resided in Wyckoff, N.J. before moving to Averill Park in 2010. While in New Jersey, Hilda had worked at area nursery and farm stores including Goffle Brook Farm and Nursery in Ridgewood. She had also done secretarial jobs during her working career. Hilda enjoyed gardening, cooking, her pets and being involved in her children's and grandchildren's lives. She loved her family and helping those in need. In addition to her husband, Hilda is survived by her stepchildren, Beth Ann (John Holser) Shane VMD of Averill Park and William R. (Jordan) Shane of Minocqua, Wis. She was the sister of Brian Hilling of Georgia, Alana Meyer, Lynn Cammorato and Phyllis Mc Guire all of New Jersey, Helen Maher of Florida, Tyler Hilling of Utah and the late Ernest and Sandra Hilling. Hilda was the grandmother of Nakota and Wilder Shane; and aunt of many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, May 22, from 4-7 p.m. at the Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel, 2691 NY 43 at Glass Lake, Averill Park. Donations in memory of Hilda D. Shane may be made to , 5 Pine West Plaza, Suite 505 Albany, NY, 12205. Visit www.perrykomdat.com for directions and a private guestbook.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 19, 2019