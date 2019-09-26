Goodyear, Hilda E. NISKAYUNA Hilda E. Goodyear, age 82, passed away at home on September 23, 2019. She was born in St. Joseph, Mo., the daughter of the late Amos and Bertha Bruner. She was predeceased by her grandson Jason. Hilda was a high school graduate. She was a data entry operator, starting out working with the U.S. Forest Service and various other companies, retiring from SE Rykoff, now U.S. Foods in 1995. She enjoyed sewing, stamping and camping across the United States. Hilda is survived by her husband of 41 years, Neal Goodyear; sons, Mark and Trevor Pittsenbarger; two grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. All services will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions in Hilda's memory may be made to the , 1 Penny Ln, Latham, NY, 12110. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 26, 2019