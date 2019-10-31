Guest Book View Sign Service Information Levine Memorial Chapel Inc 649 Washington Ave Albany , NY 12206 (518)-438-1002 Service 2:30 PM Independent Benevolent Cemetery 260 Fuller Road Albany , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Cohen, Hilda Gerson ALBANY Hilda Gerson Cohen, 89 of the Daughters of Sarah Nursing Home in Albany, died on Monday, October 28, 2019, at the nursing home. Born in Hamburg, Germany, Hilda was an Albany resident most of her life, coming to the United States at the age of nine. She was a graduate of the Albany High School. At the age of 60, Hilda went back to school at Mildred Elley Business School, where she earned her degree. She made such an impression at Mildred Elley, she was hired by the school and remained there for many years as an administrative secretary and was loved by all. Several years ago, Hilda served as the head of volunteer services at the Daughters of Sarah Nursing Home. She was the family matriarch, an expert baker and gourmet cook. Hilda also wooed everyone with her delicious German family recipes. Hilda was married to Bernard "Doc" Cohen until his passing in 2012. She was the loving mother of Mark Cohen of Schenectady and Eric (Rick) Cohen of Latham; adored mother-in-law of Luann Boggs of Plano, Texas; cherished grandmother of J. Parker Cohen of Scottsdale, Ariz. and Alexis Cohen of Schenectady; aunt of Lori Toranto Dorsky and Jill Toranto Atlas, both of Birmingham, Ala.; and great-aunt of Rebecca Dorsky Pailet of New Orleans, La. and Isa Dorsky of Birmingham, Ala. Hilda was predeceased by her loving son, Ron Cohen of Plano, Texas; as well as her brother, Walter Gerson of New York, N.Y.; sister-in-law, Sissy Toranto of Birmingham, Ala.; and her parents, William and Ruth Wolff Gerson, Services in the Independent Benevolent Cemetery, 260 Fuller Road, Albany on Sunday, November 3, at 2:30 p.m. All are welcome. Those wishing to remember Hilda in a special way may make a memorial contribution to the , National Capital Area Chapter, 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, VA, 22102. For directions or to leave a condolence message for the family, please visit







