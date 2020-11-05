1/1
Hilda L. Mills
Mills, Hilda L. GUILDERLAND Hilda L. Mills departed this life on Monday, November 2, 2020, at Our Lady of Mercy Life Center in Guilderland. She was born in Pittsburgh to Julius and Plummer (Harris) Parks on April 25, 1920. After graduation from Schenley High School, she married Albert L. Mills. They moved to the Homewood section of Pittsburgh and raised three children. She was a member of Grace Memorial Presbyterian Church and was active in the Women's Circle and served as a deacon in the church. She volunteered at the Homewood YWCA and was a member of the Daughters of Isis. After moving to Syracuse, she joined Pebble Hill Presbyterian Church as an active member. After relocating to the Albany area, she resided at Atria Senior Living in Guilderland and was associated with the Trinity United Methodist Church. Mrs. Mills was predeceased by her husband Albert L.; and two children, Barbara (Johnny) Johnson of Philadelphia, and LaVerne Edward (Larnell) of Chicago. She is survived by her daughter Stephanie (Gregory) Threatte of Slingerlands; her sister Aira Taylor of Chicago; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Private services will be conducted under the direction of Tebbutt Funeral Home, 633 Central Ave., Albany. Interment in Pittsburgh will take place at a later date under the direction of Samuel J. Jones Funeral Home, 2644 Wylie Ave., Pittsburgh. Donations may be made to FOCUS Food Pantry, 275 State St., Albany, NY, 12210 or Trinity United Methodist Church, 235 Lark St., Albany, NY, 12210. To express condolences, please visit sbfuneralhome.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Tebbutt and Frederick Memorial Home
633 Central Avenue
Albany, NY 12206
(518) 489-4454
Memories & Condolences

Other ways to show your sympathy

