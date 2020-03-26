Kernozek, Hilda M. VOORHEESVILLE Hilda Mae Kernozek, 79, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital with her loving family by her side. Hilda was the daughter of the late Hezekiah Rivenburgh and Evaleen (Lawyer) Rivenburgh. She was the devoted wife to the late Joseph Kernozek. She was also predeceased by her stepfather, Perry Doty; her siblings, Philip and Butch Rivenburgh and Sadie Nicholas; her daughter-in-law Lorie Kernozek; and her grandson Scott Kernozek. Hilda was a member of the Ladies American Legion Auxiliary in Voorheesville. She started her career with A.J. Newberrys, in the industrial park in Guilderland then worked for the N.Y.S. Dept. of Taxation and Finance as an auditor for many years until her retirement.She was on the womens bowling league at Dell Lanes in Delmar. She was a strong hard worker, strong willed, tough ole bird, who loved her family unconditionally. She had a special bond with her grandson Daniel Stott. She enjoyed baking, cooking, crafts, sewing and spending time with family. She was noted for her popcorn balls and glumpy (cabbage). Hilda is survived by her children, JoAnn (David) Krasucki, Michael S. Kernozek, Alexander J. (Donna Conyer) Kernozek and Suzanne (Ty Leggett) Gwinn. She is also survived by six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; and her sister-in-law Marge Rivenburgh. A memorial service will be held in the spring. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 26, 2020