Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hilda M. Kernozek. View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 (518)-456-4442 Send Flowers Obituary

Kernozek, Hilda M. VOORHEESVILLE Hilda Mae Kernozek, 79, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital with her loving family by her side. Hilda was the daughter of the late Hezekiah Rivenburgh and Evaleen (Lawyer) Rivenburgh. She was the devoted wife to the late Joseph Kernozek. She was also predeceased by her stepfather, Perry Doty; her siblings, Philip and Butch Rivenburgh and Sadie Nicholas; her daughter-in-law Lorie Kernozek; and her grandson Scott Kernozek. Hilda was a member of the Ladies American Legion Auxiliary in Voorheesville. She started her career with A.J. Newberrys, in the industrial park in Guilderland then worked for the N.Y.S. Dept. of Taxation and Finance as an auditor for many years until her retirement.She was on the womens bowling league at Dell Lanes in Delmar. She was a strong hard worker, strong willed, tough ole bird, who loved her family unconditionally. She had a special bond with her grandson Daniel Stott. She enjoyed baking, cooking, crafts, sewing and spending time with family. She was noted for her popcorn balls and glumpy (cabbage). Hilda is survived by her children, JoAnn (David) Krasucki, Michael S. Kernozek, Alexander J. (Donna Conyer) Kernozek and Suzanne (Ty Leggett) Gwinn. She is also survived by six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; and her sister-in-law Marge Rivenburgh. A memorial service will be held in the spring. To leave a special message for the family online, visit







Kernozek, Hilda M. VOORHEESVILLE Hilda Mae Kernozek, 79, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital with her loving family by her side. Hilda was the daughter of the late Hezekiah Rivenburgh and Evaleen (Lawyer) Rivenburgh. She was the devoted wife to the late Joseph Kernozek. She was also predeceased by her stepfather, Perry Doty; her siblings, Philip and Butch Rivenburgh and Sadie Nicholas; her daughter-in-law Lorie Kernozek; and her grandson Scott Kernozek. Hilda was a member of the Ladies American Legion Auxiliary in Voorheesville. She started her career with A.J. Newberrys, in the industrial park in Guilderland then worked for the N.Y.S. Dept. of Taxation and Finance as an auditor for many years until her retirement.She was on the womens bowling league at Dell Lanes in Delmar. She was a strong hard worker, strong willed, tough ole bird, who loved her family unconditionally. She had a special bond with her grandson Daniel Stott. She enjoyed baking, cooking, crafts, sewing and spending time with family. She was noted for her popcorn balls and glumpy (cabbage). Hilda is survived by her children, JoAnn (David) Krasucki, Michael S. Kernozek, Alexander J. (Donna Conyer) Kernozek and Suzanne (Ty Leggett) Gwinn. She is also survived by six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; and her sister-in-law Marge Rivenburgh. A memorial service will be held in the spring. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close