Deuel, Hilda R. CLIFTON PARK Hilda R. Deuel, age 92, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at her home in Clifton Park of natural causes. She is survived by her sister JoAnn Johnson; and was predeceased by her brothers, Ernest and Kenneth. She is also survived by her children, Kim, Christopher, Jamie and Courtney. Her daughter Tierney passed in 1976. Also survived by her grandchildren, Nicholas, Brittany, Billy, Jordan and the late Connor; and great-grandchildren, Nicholas and Emilie. Raised in New Salem, N.Y. by Mr. and Mrs. Ernest Rivenburgh, she attended SUNY and received her master's degree. She was an English teacher for many years at Saint Gregory's School for Boys. She enjoyed teaching art and religion as well. Hildie, as she was known, enjoyed life as a mother, grandmother and wife to the late Les Deuel. She loved putting on special art shows, plays and concerts with her students. She traveled to Europe, Martha's Vineyard and Cape Cod with her family. She always enjoyed paintings, writing, chocolate, wine, crossword puzzles and was always an avid reader. She was elated in her religious studies with her great friend Karen. Her most joy was obtained by spending time with, and having conversations with, her beloved children and grandchildren. Calling hours will be held on Friday, July 17, from 9-11 a.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Rd, Watervliet. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Gathering size within our chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels.