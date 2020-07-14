1/1
Hilda R. Deuel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hilda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deuel, Hilda R. CLIFTON PARK Hilda R. Deuel, age 92, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at her home in Clifton Park of natural causes. She is survived by her sister JoAnn Johnson; and was predeceased by her brothers, Ernest and Kenneth. She is also survived by her children, Kim, Christopher, Jamie and Courtney. Her daughter Tierney passed in 1976. Also survived by her grandchildren, Nicholas, Brittany, Billy, Jordan and the late Connor; and great-grandchildren, Nicholas and Emilie. Raised in New Salem, N.Y. by Mr. and Mrs. Ernest Rivenburgh, she attended SUNY and received her master's degree. She was an English teacher for many years at Saint Gregory's School for Boys. She enjoyed teaching art and religion as well. Hildie, as she was known, enjoyed life as a mother, grandmother and wife to the late Les Deuel. She loved putting on special art shows, plays and concerts with her students. She traveled to Europe, Martha's Vineyard and Cape Cod with her family. She always enjoyed paintings, writing, chocolate, wine, crossword puzzles and was always an avid reader. She was elated in her religious studies with her great friend Karen. Her most joy was obtained by spending time with, and having conversations with, her beloved children and grandchildren. Calling hours will be held on Friday, July 17, from 9-11 a.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Rd, Watervliet. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Gathering size within our chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Calling hours
09:00 - 11:00 AM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
Send Flowers
JUL
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
181 Troy Schenectady Road
Watervliet, NY 12189
(518) 272-2824
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved