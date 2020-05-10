Stanton, Hildur T. COEYMANS HOLLOW Hildur T. Stanton, 91, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020, from complications of COVID-19. Hildur was born in Cambridge, N.Y. to the late Arthur Sr. and Mary (Halliday) Scheel of Norwegian and Irish decent respectively. She was raised in Battenville, N.Y. on the family farm until her mother's heart condition and the Great Depression forced the rest of her family to move to Albany for work opportunities. At the very young age of 11 she was left behind with her brother of nine years. She maintained the farm, animals and attended school with no utilities and very limited resources until a family member would return on weekends. This experience and hardship over the next year or so until the farm was sold, and she was able to join her family, had an extreme impact on her life. It became the foundation of her ambition and strength to persevere and become an entrepreneur before it was fashionable for women. During High School she worked at the Wellington Hotel then Montgomery Ward until graduation. She attended the Memorial Hospital School of Nursing where through an acquaintance met her future husband Royal. They were married in October of 1950 and went back to live on his family's dairy farm in Coeymans Hollow. They went on to have five children. In the early 1960's Hildur started working at Lou's Restaurant and the La Casa's Restaurant in Selkirk. Always trying to better herself and family, she took several Civil Service exams which led to a job at the Thruway Authority and then on April 1, 1967, an offer for a Postal Clerk Position. She was a clerk for the Albany District Post Office and moved up to become a supervisor for the last half of her 25 year career, retiring in 1990. Hildur's home and family was her priority. Her home was, know as the "Holiday House" where everyone gathered for the many celebrations. She enjoyed working in her garden and numerous flower beds. In the Winter she would take a two-week vacation to Florida. She loved the ocean and visiting Maine and New Jersey with her daughter, Linda. She was very proud of her accomplishments in life which enabled her not to be a burden on her family or society. Survivors include her children, Linda (Tim) Keir, Frank (Marlene), Neil, James (Gloria) and Mark (Kathleen) Stanton; 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, a niece and two nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Royal Stanton; and siblings, Anna Foss, Ellen Sehl, Mary Samuels, and Henry and Arthur Scheel. Hildur's family would like to thank all of the nurses, aides and staff at Our Lady of Mercy for all of their kindness and compassionate care during her stay at the facility. All services were held privately at the convenience of the family. The family would like you to consider a donation in memory of Hildur to the Trinity United Methodist Church, PO Box 8, Coeymans Hollow, NY 12046.