Raimo, Hillary R. ALTAMONT Hillary R. Raimo, 47 of Altamont, passed away suddenly on Thursday, November 12, 2020, with her loving family by her side. Born in Niskayuna on April 15, 1973, Hillary was the beloved daughter of Anne (Holloway) Phelan and the late William Magee. She was raised in Niskayuna alongside the beautiful scenery of the Mohawk River. Hillary was the loving wife of Anthony J. Raimo Sr., and they were married for 20 years. Hillary was a devoted mother to her sons: Michael and Anthony Raimo Jr. She was the dear sister of Caitlin Magee and William J. Magee (Meghan). In addition, Hillary is survived by her beloved family of aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, stepfather and stepsiblings. Hillary graduated from Niskayuna High School and attended SUNY Morrisville. She studied under Lynn Andrews and was ordained a minister by The International Assembly of Spiritual Healers and Earth Stewarts Congregation. She studied many subjects in her life, including Buddhism, shamanic healing, photography, crypto-currencies, and ancient cultures. Hillary was a visionary artist, award winning photographer, author, radio talk show host, and founder at Love, Breathe, for Earth. She completed art residencies at Atelier DeLaRose, Moncabrier, France and Darcia Gallery in New York City. She was currently second V.P. of National Board of Directors of the Womens Caucus for Art and former president of the Bethlehem Art Association. She exhibited her work at juried art shows in New York City and locally and curated many art shows and exhibits. Hillary was a powerful voice who shared with us her visionary talents and unique perspectives on the world through her books, articles, and radio shows. She loved meeting and befriending many extraordinary people through interviews and her travels throughout the world. She visited Stonehenge, Machu Pichu, and the Great Pyramids of Egypt. Hillary has shared with us her art, her thoughts and her life on her darma, wordpress, and Facebook pages. Hillary's greatest gift was the love she gave her husband, her sons, and her family. She cherished her time with each of us and made every Christmas, birthday, and moment a treasure.