Fox, Holly (Block) GUILDERLAND Holly (Block) Fox, 62 of Guilderland, died on Saturday evening, September 21, 2019, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany. She was born in New York City on June 28, 1957, the daughter of Phyllis (Friedler) Block and William E. Block. Holly grew up in Merrick, N.Y. and Pomona, N.Y. She graduated from Ramapo Senior High School and then attended SUNY College at Brockport receiving a B.A. degree, then moved to Albany to attend SUNY Albany where she graduated with an M.S.W. Holly was director of social work at Nathan Littauer Hospital in Gloversville. While working in Gloversville she met her future husband, Alan. She was also the founding program director of the Clinical Competency Center at Albany Medical College. She also worked as a clinical care manager for United Health Group. She had many volunteer interests including president and board member of Daughters of Sarah Nursing Center, vice president of N.Y.S. Chapter National Association of Social Workers and delegate to the National Association of Social Workers. Holly is survived by her beloved husband Alan F. Fox; sister-in-law Amy F. Richardson and her husband Lyle; and nieces, Dana Hilgert and Marcie Richardson. She is also survived by several cousins and many dear friends. Funeral services will be held at Levine Memorial Chapel, 649 Washington Avenue in Albany on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. at 12 p.m. Interment will follow in Temple of Israel Cemetery, Route 5 and Cranes Hollow Road, Cranesville, NY. The family suggests that no flowers be sent, however those wishing to remember Holly in a special way may make a memorial contribution to the Daughters of Sarah Senior Community, 180 Washington Avenue Extension, Albany, NY 12203. For directions or to leave a condolence message for the family please visit







