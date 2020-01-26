Krus, Holly M. TROY Holly Mae Krus, age 63, of Troy, passed away peacefully at home on Friday evening, January 24, 2020, with her loving family by her side. Born in Albany on December 11, 1956, she was the daughter of the late Fredrick and Wandita Krus. Holly is survived by her sisters, Julia, Silvia, and Lillis; and by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; her sister, Teena; and her brother, Charles. Holly worked for Blue Cross Blue Shield and Seton Health for many years. When not at work, she enjoyed gambling trips to the casino with her father and sisters. She also loved making various crafts and spending her free time with her family who meant the world to her. Holly wished to give a special thanks to her sisters, family, friends, and Rob and Theresa Seabury for always being there for her. She also wanted to thank Community Hospice, Dr. Santos, Dr. Farooq, and the staff at Samaritan Hospital for the top-notch care they all provided for her. A funeral service will be held at Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to visit before the service, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Elmwood Hill Cemetery. Those who wish to remember Holly in a special way may consider a donation to the , 4 Pine West Plaza #405, Albany, NY 12205. Condolence book and memorial page at parkerbrosmemorial.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 26, 2020