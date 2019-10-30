|
Riberdy, Holly S. WATERFORD Holly S. Riberdy, 70 of Sage Road, died on Sunday, October 6, 2019, while vacationing in Florida. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late David and Marguerite Daniels Hatlee. She was a 1967 graduate of Waterford-Halfmoon High School and had attended Hudson Valley Community College. Holly was employed by the New York State Employees Retirement System for over 35 years and retired in 2017. She was a member of the CSEA. She enjoyed time spent with her grandchildren, her camp on Indian Lake as well as gardening. Survivors include her husband Henry D. Riberdy; and her daughter, Koren Little (Roger) of Schuylerville. She was the sister of Susan Bousquet (John) of Waterford and the late Laurie Huneau; and sister-in-law of Dean Huneau of Georgia. She was the proud grandmother of Aaron and Nina Little. Several nieces and nephews also survive. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 2, at 1 p.m. at the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte. 32), Waterford. Relatives and friends may visit with her family at the funeral home on Saturday, November 2, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. prior to the service. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 30, 2019