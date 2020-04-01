|
Rock, Holly Waz Orloff WATERVLIET Holly Waz Orloff Rock gained her wings on March 24, 2020. Born in Cohoes on November 30, 1958, to Mary Patricia Snay and Harry Orloff, she was a longtime resident of Cohoes most of her life. Holly Rock was a vibrant person who loved Bob Marley, Janis Joplin, Marilyn Monroe and the Doors. She loved the ocean, light houses and visiting lakes in and around upstate New York. She loved the first snowfall when the trees were freshly covered, and the air was still. She enjoyed spending time outdoors in her garden and ending her day watching one of her favorite tv series, Game of Thrones. Above all, Holly was a loving and devoted mother who tried to be the best mother she could be. She will be remembered for her kindness, good intentions, and how she could listen to your problems only the way a mother can. She had an infectious laugh and a beautiful smile that could brighten anyone's day. As we mourn her passing, we take comfort that she is reunited with her mother, her sister Kathy and her brother Harry who she deeply missed. She leaves behind her devoted husband, Warren Topping whom she shared 32 wonderful years together and had three children with. She was predeceased by her ex-husband David Rock whom she was married to for many years and shared four children. In total, she leaves behind seven children, Jolene Rock, Janis Rock, Lisa Rock, Sarah Rock (Justin) Rosen, Danielle Topping (Michael) Hatch, Sam (Mariely) Topping and Seth Topping; as well as her 15 grandchildren, Autumn, Gage, Dominick, Ashley, Haley, Skye, Tyler, Alissa, George, Eric Jr., Devon, Elijah, Ella, Leah and Lucas; and her sister, Patricia Beers (Snay). We hope you're laughing in Heaven Mom, free of pain and worry, watching over us from above. We love you Mom. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. For condolences, visit dufresnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 1, 2020