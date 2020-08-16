Sousie, Hope E. GLENMONT Hope Elizabeth Sousie changed all of our lives for the better when she entered this world on November 13, 1994. When she departed it on August 10, 2020, she took a piece of us with her. Hope was a recent graduate of H.V.C.C., having received a degree in health information management technology. She will forever be remembered for her love of lemons, beach days and boardwalk nights with her family in New Jersey, seeing live music with her cousin Cory, Family Guy, her mini dachshund, Doc, and her laugh. Her laugh - it was infectious. Her laugh legitimized a joke, and made it funnier. Hope was born with a "broken heart," but never let it stop her. She was always planning on conquering. Although she was dealt an unfair hand, she never let it hold her back. She was generous, loving, kind and always sticking up for the underdogs; those without a voice. We will miss her forever and we will keep her memory alive every single day. Hope is survived by her parents, Marty and Donna Sousie; her sisters, Danielle (Patrick) and Brooke (Kyle); her brother Nick (Amanda); and her four-year-old nephew Max, who adored his Aunt Hope. She is also survived by her grandparents, Donna and Bill Robertson, Edie King and Tim Rocque, as well as her uncles, aunts, cousins, and so many friends who love her dearly and will miss her so so much. A celebration of life will be held for Hope at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Boston Children's Hospital, whose amazing team of doctors and nurses gave us 25 beautiful years with our Hopey. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com