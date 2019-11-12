Lavery, Hope L. HALFMOON Hope L. Lavery, age 63, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019, at Albany Medical Center with her soulmate William Carmon at her side. She was born on August 17, 1956, in Schenectady, the daughter of the late Gordon and Carmella Lavery. She had a vibrant personality and always made people around her laugh. She made friends everywhere she went; nobody was a stranger to Hope. She loved taking long rides and fishing. Hope loved to cook for her family and friends; she welcomed everyone as family in her home. She was a loving and caring person who would help anyone in need. She touched the hearts of many who knew her. Hope is survived by her companion of 23 years, William Carmon; cousin, Warren Lavery; stepson, William Carmon Jr.; stepdaughters, Celeste Carmon, Channell Carmon, and Chalon Carmon; many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and friends who will miss her dearly. She also leaves behind her three beautiful furballs, Kimmie, Evie, and Suzanne. At the family's request there will be a service and burial at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Compassionate Funeral Care, Inc, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs. If you wish to express your online condolences or view the obituary, please visit our website at compassionatefuneralcare.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 12, 2019