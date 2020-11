Rodgers, Hope KITTERY, Maine Hope Rodgers, 82, died on February 22, 2020. She was predeceased by the love of her life, Richard A. Rodgers. She is survived by her children, Cheryl (Greg) Mazzola, Richard (Cleofe) Rodgers and Robert (Margot) Rodgers; and grandchildren, Joshua, Enrico and Portia. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on November 5, in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store