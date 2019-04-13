Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hortencia M. Medina. View Sign

Medina, Hortencia M. ALBANY Hortencia M. Medina, 86, entered eternal life on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital. Born in Atarasquillo, Mexico, she was the daughter of the late Perfecto and Maria Morales. After living in Mexico City for the early part of her life, Hortencia came to the United States in 1960 and became a lifelong resident of Port Chester, N.Y., and a proud U.S. citizen. Hortencia was a parishioner at Holy Rosary Church. She believed strongly that learning and speaking English was the key to success in the United States and was able to converse with people of all stations and walks of life. Hortencia had an incredible green thumb and her clivias were particularly beautiful, and she liked to gift them to people. She was also a great cook and loved cooking meals for her extended family, especially at holidays. Hortencia had an inquisitive nature and loved to learn about the world and enjoyed travel with family and friends. One particular trip she enjoyed was a trip to San Francisco and wine country with her husband, daughter and son-in-law, whom she loved as a son. Another trip was a trip to Las Vegas for boxing championship matches with her husband and son. Hortencia's beautiful smile, intelligence, and charming personality will be missed by all who knew her, but she will never be forgotten. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Antonio Medina; daughter Estela Medina and son-in-law Robert Grubin; son Joseph Medina and daughter-in-law Mariza Medina; granddaughters, Melissa (married to Anthony Armijo), Rachel and Josephine; great-granddaughters, Azalea, Liatris, and Leilani. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral services on Monday, April 15, at 10:30 a.m. at McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Relatives and friends may visit with Hortencia's family after 9 a.m. on Monday. Interment will be held in the Albany Rural Cemetery immediately following the funeral. Those wishing to remember Hortencia M. Medina in a special way may send a contribution to Don Bosco Community Center, 22 Don Bosco Place, Port Chester, NY, 10573. To leave a message for the family please visit











208 North Allen Street

Albany , NY 12206

