Howard A. Mierek
Mierek, Howard A. DELMAR Howard Anton Mierek passed away August 22, 2020. He was born on April 8, 1946, the oldest child of Valenty and Mary Pohl Mierek in Boonville, N.Y. He grew up on a dairy farm midway between Ava and West Branch, N.Y. Howard worked for nearly 40 years for the New York State Senate and Assembly starting as an auditor with the Legislative Committee on Expenditure Review and retired as the audit and insurance director for the State Worker's Compensation Board. He was a member of retired legislative employee groups and was involved in groups associated with former Governor Pataki administration officials. Addition information may be found at: mierek.com/howard




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Meyers Funeral Home, Ltd.
741 Delaware Avenue
Delmar, NY 12054
(518) 439-5560
