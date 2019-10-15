Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Howard Alpert. View Sign Service Information Levine Memorial Chapel Inc 649 Washington Ave Albany , NY 12206 (518)-438-1002 Send Flowers Obituary

Alpert, Howard DELRAY BEACH, Fla. Howard Alpert, originally of Albany, passed away peacefully in his adopted hometown of Delray Beach, Fla. on June 28, 2019. He was surrounded by his close family. Howard and his wife Shirley moved to West Palm Beach almost 20 years ago, and after her death in 2015, Howard moved to Delray Beach to be closer to his son Mordecai, daughter-in-law Robin and his beloved two year-old grandson Max. He is survived by his son Mordecai Alpert, his daughter-in-law Robin Alpert, and his grandson Max Alpert, all of Delray Beach; his sister Pearl Ostroff of Bergenfield, N.J.; his nieces, Nomi Charnov of Bergenfield, N.J. and Elka Banon of Jerusalem, Israel; his great-nephew Aharon Charnov of Rockville, Md.; and his great-niece Miryam Benovitz of Spring Valley, N.Y. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Edith Taylor; and his brother, Nathaniel Alpert of Rochester. Born to Hyman and Mary Alpert of Albany in 1925, Howard enlisted in the Army and was a decorated war veteran. Upon his return to the States, he married his beloved Shirley and enrolled in Albany Law School. Howard spent the majority of his life working as an attorney in Albany until his retirement in 2002. He was extremely active within his synagogue and Albany's Jewish community. He is fondly remembered for his work as the commissioner of elections for the Albany Election Board from 1976 to 1990 and was proud to be named the director of religious services for many years at Congregation Ohav Shalom in Albany. He was an avid stamp and coin collector, secretly played chess with strangers, and enjoyed volunteering with the Jewish War Veterans. Howard was one-of-a-kind and lived his life on his own terms, both driving and remodeling homes up to the ripe age of 92. He was laid to rest next to his wife Shirley in the Eternal Light Cemetery on June 28, 2019. As a gesture of respect to a man who was known to procrastinate, we held off posting this for a few weeks. If you would like to make a donation in Howard's name, please make it to Congregation Ohav Shalom, 133 New Krumkill Road, Albany, NY, 12208, which he considered his second home. To leave a condolence message to the family, please visit











