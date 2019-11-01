Archer, Howard ALBANY Howard Archer passed away at Baptist Hospital Health on Octo ber 17, 2019, after a long illness. Howard was born in Albany to Howard E. Archer and Helen Mears Archer. At the age of 18, he went to Virginia to attend the Virginia Military Institute. V.M.I. made the man, and he was very proud of his alma mater. After V.M.I., he was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Army, stationed in Fort Knox. It was while stationed in Fort Knox that he met the love of his life, Louise Johnson. They fell in love and were married on Valentine's Day, 1956. The U.S. Army ordered the couple to Fort Benning, Ga. On February 24, 1957, they welcomed a son into their family, Howard William Archer. After an honorable discharge from the Army Howard and Louise returned to Louisville, Ky. where they welcomed a baby girl, Laurel Louise Archer in 1958. Howard "HP" or "Arch" to friends taught high school French and English for many years at Waggener High School, retiring in 1986. After a brief retirement and much wood working he began his second career as a courier for Syncor, later Cardinal Health. He is survived by his daughter, Laurel Waters (Don); and grandchildren, Eric Westfall (Kristina), and Bridgette Love (Evan). He also was able to meet every one of his great-grandchildren, Lucy Love, Audrey Westfall, Henry Love, Finnegan Westfall, and Cecily Westfall. He will be missed so very much. Howard was interred in Resthaven on October 22, 2019. Memorial contributions may be made to Disabled Veterans of America in Howard P. Archer's name.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 1, 2019