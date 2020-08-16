Durni, Howard Arthur "Doc" Jr. EDGEWATER, Fla. Howard Arthur "Doc" Durni Jr., 97 of Edgewater, Fla., passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020. Doc was born in Buffalo, N.Y., and had been a resident of Edgewater since 2001, coming from Warrensburg, N.Y. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1941 and served during World War II as a Navy corpsman with the Marines on Guadalcanal, where he was wounded and later awarded the Purple Heart. He was discharged from the Navy as a chief pharmacist's mate in 1952 and continued to serve in the Reserves until 1962. He was an OSHA compliance safety engineer for Brown and Root Construction, traveling throughout the world before his retirement. Doc was an active member of the Edgewater Elks Lodge #1557, American Legion Post #17 and VFW Post #4250, both in New Smyrna Beach, Fla. He was the recipient of the New Smyrna Beach Elks Lodge Co-Officer of the Year Award in 2006 and was named Elk of the Year in 2007. He was also selected as a participant in the prestigious Volusia Honor Air Flight 9 to Washington, D.C. on May 19, 2012. Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Dorethea "Dottie" Durni; two sons, Robin (Nadine) Durni of Albany and Keith (Kate) Durni of Belle Isle, Fla.; one brother, Ted Durni of Kissimmee, Fla.; and three granddaughters, Tricia Durni Campbell, Michelle Durni-Austin and Kyle Durni. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Patricia Jane Durni; grandson, Gavin Durni; and two brothers, Paul and Victor Durni. A memorial service will be scheduled by the family at a later date. Cremation will be by Dudley Crematory, New Smyrna Beach. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Halifax Health Hospice, Southeast Volusia Care Center, 4140 S. Ridgewood Avenue, Edgewater, FL, 32141. Dudley Funeral Home, 1108 N. Dixie Freeway, New Smyrna Beach, Fla. is in charge of arrangements. 386-428-6414.