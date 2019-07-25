Billings, Howard C. Jr. COHOES Howard C. Billings Jr., 88 of Cohoes and formerly of Maplewood and Stillwater, passed away at Van Rensselaer Manor, Troy on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. He was born and educated in Troy and was the son of the late Howard and Marion Kehoe Billings. He was an energy coordinator at Union College in Schenectady for many years. He was a member and served in various capacities at the Church of the Good Shepherd in Green Island. He sang in various Barber Shop Quartets, Uncle Sam Chorus and Watervliet Cannonaires. He was the husband of the late Ramona Twogood Billings. He is survived by his children, Susan Billings (Eileen Kelty) of South Carolina, James (Glee) Billings of Troy, David Billings (Mary Spiak) of Virginia, Cathy (Joseph) Mackey of Watervliet, Barbara (Odd) Volland of Maplewood, Bruce Heroux of Watervliet and the late Sandy Billings. Also survived by 43 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Patricia Roberts, Carol Adamyszyn and Paul Billings. Also survived by his companion Jill Walrath of Stillwater. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Van Rensselaer Manor B2 Unit for all the care given to their father. A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 26, at 6:30 p.m. in the Dufresne Funeral Home, Inc., 216 Columbia St., Cohoes with Pastor Ken Scott officiating. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 4 to 6:30 p.m. prior to the service. Inurnment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Troy on Tuesday, July 30, at 12 p.m. For condolences, visit dufresnefuneralhome.com. Published in Albany Times Union from July 25 to July 26, 2019