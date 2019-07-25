|
Billings, Howard Jr. COHOES Howard C. Billings Jr., 88 of Cohoes and formerly of Maplewood and Stillwater, passed away at Van Rensselaer Manor, Troy on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. He was the husband of the late Ramona Twogood Billings. He is survived by his children, Susan Billings (Eileen Kelty) of South Carolina, James (Glee) Billings of Troy, David Billings (Mary Spiak) of Virginia, Cathy (Joseph) Mackey of Watervliet, Barbara (Odd) Volland of Maplewood, Bruce Heroux of Watervliet and the late Sandy Billings. Also survived by 43 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Patricia Roberts, Carol Adamyszyn and Paul Billings. Also survived by his companion Jill Walrath of Stillwater. A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 26, at 6:30 p.m. in the Dufresne Funeral Home, Inc., 216 Columbia St., Cohoes with Pastor Ken Scott officiating. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 4 to 6:30 p.m. prior to the service. Inurnment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Troy on Tuesday, July 30, at 12 p.m. Friends who wish to remember Howard in a special way may donate to the Church of the Good Shepherd in Green Island in his memory. For condolences, visit dufresnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from July 25 to July 26, 2019