Ghee, Howard E. WYNANTSKILL Howard E. Ghee, 90, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital. Born in Poughkeepsie, he was the son of Clarence Ghee and Charlotte Zettl Ghee; and the loving husband of Janis Martin Ghee. Howard served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He worked for New York Telephone as a phone engineer for thirty five years retiring in 1990. Howard was an avid sailor and member of the Saratoga Lake Sailing Club for 45 years. In addition to his wife Janis, Howard is survived by his two sons, Howard (Albert Chin) Ghee Jr. of Woodbridge, Va., and Terry (Lisa) Ghee of St. Leonard, Md.; his grandchildren, Maureen Ghee and Aidan Ghee; and his brother Robert (Terri) Ghee of Pleasant Valley, N.Y. The family wishes to send special thanks to Anna Feldman, R.N. and Dr. William T. Robinson for their support and care. Family and friends are invited and may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 16, at the Wynantskill Funeral Home, 294 Whiteview Road, Wynantskill. Burial with military honors will be 12 p.m. on Thursday, October 17, at the Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. Family and friends will meet at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home for procession to the cemetery. Raise a pint of Guiness to remember Howard. Memorial contributions in memory of Howard may be made to Capital City Rescue Mission, 259 S. Pearl Street, Albany, NY, 12202 or stjude.org/donate. Please visit www.wynantskillfh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 15, 2019