Vinick, Howard Elliot SCHENECTADY Howard Elliot Vinick, 60, died at Mountain Valley Hospice in Gloversville on May 11, 2020, after a very short battle with Pancreatic Cancer. He was born on November 14, 1959, to Ted and Raquel Vinick and attended Niskayuna High School graduating in 1977. He was a lifelong resident of Schenectady and held a variety of positions including retail, construction and most recently mental health counseling. He had a creative artistic flare and was most proud of the many water gardens he constructed and the "Wood Werks" business he was launching. He was a longtime member of Congregation Gates of Heaven in Schenectady. Survivors include his brother Dr. Daniel Vinick and nieces, Daniela and Alexandra of Tuxedo Park, N.Y. Howard was preceded in death by his parents, Ted and Raquel Vinick. His funeral will be private and he will be buried in the family plot in Congregation Gates of Heaven Cemetery. Donations in Howard's memory may be made to The Lustgarten Foundation. Arrangements are being handled by Levine Memorial Chapel. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 13, 2020.