Sharp, Howard Gates SNYDERS LAKE Howard Gates Sharp, 89 of Drake Way, died suddenly Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at his residence. Born in Albany, he was son of the late Howard Francis Sharp and Beatrice Gates Sharp and husband of the late Linda Farrell Sharp who died in 2017. He was a graduate of Van Rensselaer High School and attended Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Howard was a product planning manager for Matthew Bender for 30 plus years, retiring in 1991. He was a member of the Hendrick Hudson Fish and Game Club, New York Advertising Club and a past president of the Albany Capital District Club of Printing House Craftsmen. Survivors include three sons, Howard Sharp Jr., Averill Park, Kevin Sharp, Wynantskill and Brian (Brooke) Sharp, Washington, D.C.; a daughter, Diane Bowen, Newburyport, Mass.; three grandchildren, Brian Sharp Jr, Brendon Sharp and Evan Bowen; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Leona Early in 2018. Relatives and friends may call at the DeGraaf-Bryce Funeral Home, Inc., 4392 Route 150, West Sand Lake on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 5-6:45 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Michael Gorchov, officiating. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Howard Sharp to the Northeastern Association of the Blind at Albany, Inc. Attn: Development Office, 301 Washington Avenue, Albany, NY 12206. To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit www.brycefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 2, 2020