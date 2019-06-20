Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Howard J. Johnson Jr.. View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 (518)-456-4442 Calling hours 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM St. Paul's Episcopal Church 21 Hackett Blvd. Albany , NY View Map Mass of Christian Burial 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM St. Paul's Episcopal Church 21 Hackett Blvd. Albany , NY View Map Burial 1:00 PM Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Johnson, Howard J. Jr. ALBANY Howard J. Johnson Jr. of Albany passed away on June 15, 2019. He was predeceased by his father, Howard J. Johnson Sr.; mother, Julia M. (Stephens) Johnson; and his son Aaron Zeitz Johnson. He is survived by his wife, Marylynne Brady Johnson; and daughters, Ericka E. Johnson and Julia R. Johnson. Howard was born in Albany on November 26, 1950. Many may remember that day as the one in which Albany was on the tail end of the Great Appalachian storm when the city experienced 86-mile per hour winds. His mother, the late Julia, often said that both the weather and Howard's arrival were indistinguishable. Howard was a man that few could forget. He was quiet, thoughtful and cerebral, yet also audacious, outgoing and humorous. In his early life he was an athlete, Boy Scout, basketball player and wrestler. He belonged to the Cathedral of All Saint's boys' choir and church youth group, and spent every summer at Beaver Cross, the Episcopal Diocese summer camp. After high school, he enlisted in the Marine Corps and served in the 1st Battalion, 3rd Marines, 3rd Marine Division. He saw combat in the northern I Corps, Laos, and Cambodia. He carried an M60 machine gun and was a decorated combat veteran. After his service in Vietnam, he found his career path and worked in Human Services. Early on, he worked at Project Strive and at Parsons Child and Family Center in Albany helping at risk youth. After being featured on television and interviewed about both his work and his experiences as a Marine, he was recruited by the Division of Veterans Affairs to work for the U.S. Congressionally enacted Vet Center program. He became an outreach specialist and readjustment counselor to veterans suffering with P.T.S.D. He was a proud Marine who spent the rest of his career working on behalf of veterans and their families. At Governor Mario Cuomo's behest, Howard served on a congressional commission regarding Veterans and made testimony regarding issues that impacted Veterans and their families to the U.S. Congress. He was an intellectual and there was virtually no topic that he could not converse about. He especially liked to talk about politics and while maintaining his position, would always hear others out if they had opposing views. He was an avid fisherman and has many pictures of his boastful catches. He loved to play chess and hosted many, all night, multiple board chess tournaments at his home. Howard was a man of many interests. He loved art, music, and theater. His tastes in all were vast and eclectic. If he was listening to the Grateful Dead he was chilling, if he was listening to Earth Wind and Fire he was cleaning the house. He was an excellent cook and passed on his knowledge and love of cooking to both his daughters. He loved to play cards, particularly bid whist, hearts or poker. He enjoyed going to the Saratoga Race track every summer and was always there on opening day. Every year he went to Cape Cod and would often return to Nantucket where he spent many summers with his father who was a chef there. He loved DC and Marvel comics, Star Wars and Star Trek. He collected Hallmark Christmas ornaments and the ladies at the Hallmark store would reserve all the new Star Wars and Star Trek ornaments just for him. He collected posters; particularly music related ones and the walls of his home are covered with his favorite prints. He was a proud member of the Marine Corps Leathernecks Revolution Motorcycle club and served as their treasurer for several years. He loved to ride his Motorcycle and he loved riding with his Marine Corp brothers and their Supporter brothers. Most of all he loved his family. He loved his daughters very much and enjoyed cooking with them, talking to them and teasing them endlessly. He made his wife laugh every day. He will be missed very much. Semper Fi Howard. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, June 22, in St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 21 Hackett Blvd., Albany. The family will receive guests in the reception hall from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial from 1-2 p.m. in the church. Burial will be in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery on Monday, June 24, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Eddie Ryan fund, care of the Leathernecks Revolution MC, 22 Hudson Falls Road, Unit 46, South Glens Falls, NY, 12803 or to the Tri County Council Vietnam Era Veterans community fund for veterans, P.O. Box 11100, Albany, NY, 12211. Howard supported both of these groups and their efforts to help veterans.











