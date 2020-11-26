Lamoureux, Howard "Howie" FORT MYERS, Fla. Howard "Howie" Richard Lamoureux, formerly of Schenectady, passed away on September 6, 2020, in Fort Myers. Howie was born on February 14, 1936, in Schenectady to the late Pierre and Loretta Lamoureux. He was a 1954 graduate of Nott Terrace High School. After graduating from high school, Howie joined the United States Army and was stationed in Hawaii for several years. Upon return from the Army, he worked in the family's rug cleaning business until retiring to Cape Coral, Fla. in the early '80s. Howie enjoyed spending time with friends, playing and watching golf and watching the N.Y. Giants. He is survived by his son, Richard H. Lamoureux; daughters, Lori Vetter and Donna Taylor; grandchildren, Richard Lamoureux, Lorissa Lamoureux, and Alexis Vetter; and brother, William Lamoureux. He was predeceased by his wife Cynthia Lamoureux. The family wishes to thank Hope Hospice of Fort Meyers for the exceptional care they provided during his time there. A service celebrating Howie's life will be announced at a later date In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Howie's honor to Hope Hospice at Hope Development Department, 9470 Healthpark Circle, Fort Myers, FL, 33908 or via this link: https://hopehcs.org/donate
.