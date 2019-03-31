Albany Times Union Obituaries
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 449-7047
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
Teal, Howard P. III RENSSELAER Howard P. Teal III, 61 of Rensselaer, died on Friday, March 29, 2019, at Memorial Hospital. Howard was born in Albany. He was a heating and plumbing tech. for Teal's Plumbing and Heating, Rensselaer. He was an Army veteran of the Vietnam Era. Howard was the father of Holly Teal, Meagan Teal and Howard Teal IV; grandfather of Joslyn Teal; and brother of Linda Guilianelli, Kathy Budesheim, Bonnie Teal, Melissa Kulpa, David Teal, and Richard Teal. Friends and family are invited to his calling hours on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, 165 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer with funeral services immediately following at 7 p.m. Entombment will be at the convenience of the family. Send condolences at www.wjrockefeller.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 31, 2019
