Parker, Howard Jr. ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. Howard Parker Jr., age 64, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, May 3, 2020. Howard was born on January 3, 1956 in Atlantic City, N.J. to Velma and Howard Parker Sr. Howard attended Atlantic City public schools and shortly after high school enlisted in the United States Marie Corps. in 1973. Howard rose to the rank of sergeant and received an honorable discharge in 1977. In 1978, he was among the first employees to open and run the games at the Resorts International Casino, in Atlantic City. During his approximately 10 years there he was a Craps dealer, a floor supervisor and a pit boss, until such time he went to Caesars Casino, where he worked for several years. In 1993, Howard uprooted from Atlantic City and relocated to Albany. He enrolled in barber school and became a licensed barber. Howard worked as a barber for over 25 years cutting hair and imparting his unique wisdom to his customers at Stancils and several other barber shops in the area. Howard married Trevis Stokes and from that union he leaves behind three children, Hassan, Kamilah, and Jamilah Parker; and three grandchildren, Trasaun Parker, Isaac Riggins Jr. and Ava Rose Bettis. Howard also leaves behind his sisters, Vanessa and Lynn Parker, Gale Haith, Betty McLaughlin and Donna Parker-Palmer (deceased); brother Lewis Parker; a host of nephews and nieces; extended family, Mrs. Doretha Stokes of Elwood, N.J., Cal and "Ms." Helen Livingston and Don Ravenell of Albany. Howard loved and was loved by too many to name but he held deep affection for them all in Atlantic City and Albany. Though Howard relocated to Albany and built a life filled with a network of very special friends he never cut ties with Atlantic City and all his childhood friends who he loved and would visit every chance he could. Words cannot express how much our father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend will be missed. He will forever remain in our hearts. A celebration of Howard's life will be held, hopefully, in the not too distant future. The family appreciates all prayers and other acts of support and kindness during this difficult time.